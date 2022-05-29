Carolyn L. Ives, 75, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn L. Ives, 75, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm.

She was born on July 4, 1946 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Carl and Rosemary (Shannon) Jackson, and she graduated from General Brown High School.

She married Louis G. Ives of Watertown in October of 1964 and the couple resided in Watertown. Carolyn worked many years as a bookkeeper and secretary for her husband’s trucking and cement business. She then went to work at the Glen Park Elementary School as a librarian for several years until she retired.

Carolyn enjoyed knitting, crocheting, canning, gardening and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Among her survivors are three sons, Louis G. Ives Jr. and his partner Rodney Rhone, Ellenton, FL, Steven W. Ives and his companion Calley Paul, Watertown, NY and David A. Ives and his companion Tina Allen, Groveland, NY; five grandchildren, many great grandchildren; a brother and sister in law, Bernard (Glenda) Jackson, Long Island, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Larry Ward, Limerick, NY; two brothers in law, Paul Wilcox, FL and Bill Wagar, NC; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband Louis G. Ives and two sisters, Mary Wilcox and Geanie Wagar.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 4th from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home. A prayer service will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a 1 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

