A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend

By John Pirsos
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.

The National Association of the 10th Mountain Division put out a list of fallen Fort Drum soldiers.

There’s over 540 names on the list. All of them served in the 10th Mountain Division or in one of its supporting units since 1985.

All of the soldiers were either killed in action or died after their service time.

Most have pictures and a brief biography. And the completion of the list is just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“We just wanted to make sure that all of these soldiers, you know they served in the 10th Mountain Division, especially from like the 80′s and 90′s, some of them, the memories of them may have faded, but this is our way of trying to bring them back to the forefront, make sure that they’re all remembered,” said Doug Schmidt, Historian for the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division.

Head to the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division website if you want to read about the soldiers’ stories.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

