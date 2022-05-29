Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker

BARNES CORNERS, New York (WWNY) - Caleb Barret was a farmer, a family man, and a soldier.

He was 44-years-old when he joined the 186th NY Infantry unit in 1864.

On Sunday, Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the Sons of Unions Veterans of the Civil War.

“It’s important to recognize these brave men who fought to keep the union together,“ said Jeffrey French, Sons of Unions Veterans Civil War Commander.

Some of Barret’s descendants were also present. Wayne David was one of them. David says the Barrets were a mobile family, but some decided to settle down in southern Jefferson County.

“After looking at newspaper clippings and old census information, and DNA records, to actually do something concrete with it, this is that. This opportunity, so it’s nice,” said David.

The Daughters and Auxiliary Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War were present to conduct the ceremony.

President of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Dorothy Prentice says its important to keep the memory of all veterans alive.

“That they are not, as some people put, the forgotten veteran. That they remain alive in our thoughts and minds. They did so much for this country and they suffered awful,” said Prentice.

Auxiliary Sons of Union Veterans helps identify headstones in Civil War cemeteries that have no GAR markers. They’re constantly working to honor more veterans.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.