Advertisement

Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker

On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the Sons of Unions Veterans of the Civil War.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNES CORNERS, New York (WWNY) - Caleb Barret was a farmer, a family man, and a soldier.

He was 44-years-old when he joined the 186th NY Infantry unit in 1864.

On Sunday, Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the Sons of Unions Veterans of the Civil War.

“It’s important to recognize these brave men who fought to keep the union together,“ said Jeffrey French, Sons of Unions Veterans Civil War Commander.

Some of Barret’s descendants were also present. Wayne David was one of them. David says the Barrets were a mobile family, but some decided to settle down in southern Jefferson County.

“After looking at newspaper clippings and old census information, and DNA records, to actually do something concrete with it, this is that. This opportunity, so it’s nice,” said David.

The Daughters and Auxiliary Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War were present to conduct the ceremony.

President of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Dorothy Prentice says its important to keep the memory of all veterans alive.

“That they are not, as some people put, the forgotten veteran. That they remain alive in our thoughts and minds. They did so much for this country and they suffered awful,” said Prentice.

Auxiliary Sons of Union Veterans helps identify headstones in Civil War cemeteries that have no GAR markers. They’re constantly working to honor more veterans.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbara Case, superintendent of the General Brown School District, is leaving for another job.
General Brown superintendent leaving for new job
As the number of unhoused rose in parts of the North Country, West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto...
West Carthage Mayor pens letter addressing a new use for a closed prison
Fans enjoy the musical groups LOCASH and Parmalee at 2019 Mountainfest on Fort Drum.
Mountainfest set to return this summer, features country music lineup
A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization.
Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home
Crews work Friday afternoon to repair a water pipe break at the intersection of Bradley and...
Watertown pipe burst: ‘I was worried about the road collapsing’

Latest News

Judith Elayn Johnson, 75, of Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on May 28, 2022,...
Judith Elayn Johnson, 75, of Chaumont
Carolyn L. Ives, 75, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022 at Hospice of...
Carolyn L. Ives, 75, of Watertown
Military honors were given at the gravesites of veterans on Sunday.
Lewis County military community honors gravesites
Sunday, many ran to help raise money for the Lyme community.
Lake Monster 5K, 12K runs to raise money for Lyme Parks & Rec