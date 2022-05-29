Judith Elayn Johnson, 75, of Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her husband, three sons, and her favorite view of Guffins Bay. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Judith Elayn Johnson, 75, of Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her husband, three sons, and her favorite view of Guffins Bay. She was born on July 13th, 1946, in Montreal, P.Q., Canada, daughter of Louis and Eileen (Ogden) Le Blanc, sister of Claudia Gass, Sandra Poulton, Rick Le Blanc, and Donna Zahorec. She married Warren A. Johnson on May 8, 1965. They met in Plattsburgh, NY, where Warren was an Airmen stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base.

Through the years, Judy wore many hats; homeroom mom, baseball mom, soccer mom, working mom, hockey mom, carpool mom, lacrosse mom, all while working in the insurance industry. She was always there for her three sons. Judy along with her husband Warren must have watched 10,000 of their sons and grandchildren’s athletic events. Judy loved living on the lake, on Point Salubrious and being social with her friends. She loved being a member of the Chaumont Yacht Club, Lyme Garden club, and Lyme Library. She spent many hours on their boat reading, as Warren fished.

Among her survivors are three sons, Rick Johnson and his wife Mandy (Fazio) Johnson of Dexter, NY, Sean Johnson and his wife Ellen (Bourque) Johnson of Chapel Hill NC, and Jason Johnson and his wife Paige (Bingley) Johnson of Acton, MA, and six amazing grandchildren, Cole, Bryce, Hunter, Hannah, Elizabeth, and Wyatt, whom were the lights of her life.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. A Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lyme Free Library(PO Box 369 Chaumont, NY 13622), the Lyme Garden Club (P.O. Box 504, Chaumont, NY, 13622) or the Hospice Foundation of Jefferson County, NY (online donations @ https://jeffersonhospice.org/support-us/donate).Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.