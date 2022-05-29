Advertisement

Lake Monster 5K, 12K runs to raise money for Lyme Parks & Rec

Sunday, many ran to help raise money for the Lyme community.
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Sunday, many ran to help raise money for the Lyme community.

People ran through the finish line in this year’s Lake Monster 5K and 12K.

This is the first year it has that name after decades of being called Le Race De Chaumont. .

Traffic was carefully monitored to make sure both new and old generations came out to run. The Lyme Community Foundation hosted the race to benefit the community’s Parks and Recreation Department, a cause some say is worth running for every year.

“It’s become a tradition, that this weekend we know what we’re doing,” said Lennie Davis, who was out running.

“Like a little kid who’s tiny, then you have some old man , who’s like in his eighties. So, it’s always fun to see the community out and being active,” said Clayton Davis.

Residents hope more people continue to come out each year.

