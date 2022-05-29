Lewis County military community honors gravesites

TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Military honors were given at the gravesites of veterans on Sunday.

The Lowville American Legion, VFW, and Marine Corp League Honor Guard visited 8 cemeteries across Lewis County where veterans are laid to rest.

Among them, the Beaches Bridge Cemetery in the Town of Watson.

The Lowville American Legion raises flags at 32 gravesites before Memorial Day every year and retires them after Labor Day.

They’ll render military honors at 9 more cemeteries Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.