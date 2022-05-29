Advertisement

Lewis County military community honors gravesites

Military honors were given at the gravesites of veterans on Sunday.
Military honors were given at the gravesites of veterans on Sunday.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Military honors were given at the gravesites of veterans on Sunday.

The Lowville American Legion, VFW, and Marine Corp League Honor Guard visited 8 cemeteries across Lewis County where veterans are laid to rest.

Among them, the Beaches Bridge Cemetery in the Town of Watson.

The Lowville American Legion raises flags at 32 gravesites before Memorial Day every year and retires them after Labor Day.

They’ll render military honors at 9 more cemeteries Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbara Case, superintendent of the General Brown School District, is leaving for another job.
General Brown superintendent leaving for new job
As the number of unhoused rose in parts of the North Country, West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto...
West Carthage Mayor pens letter addressing a new use for a closed prison
Fans enjoy the musical groups LOCASH and Parmalee at 2019 Mountainfest on Fort Drum.
Mountainfest set to return this summer, features country music lineup
A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization.
Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home
Crews work Friday afternoon to repair a water pipe break at the intersection of Bradley and...
Watertown pipe burst: ‘I was worried about the road collapsing’

Latest News

Sunday, many ran to help raise money for the Lyme community.
Lake Monster 5K, 12K runs to raise money for Lyme Parks & Rec
Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.
A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend
Sunday’s warm weather made for a great day to take the boat out on the St. Lawrence River.
Blessing of the Fleet takes place on the St. Lawrence Sunday
The lone Frontier League baseball team left in the Section 3 baseball playoffs, top seed Lyme,...
Saturday Sports: Lyme baseball falls to Morrisville Eaton in Semifinal game