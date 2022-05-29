Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say six people were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night.

A police statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.

Eames says several gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries are life threatening.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released but most were believed to be teenagers and young adults.

Eames said large groups of juveniles were walking around the downtown area and it’s believed the shooting took place from within that group.

