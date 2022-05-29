Saturday Sports: Lyme baseball falls to Morrisville Eaton in Semifinal game

UTICA, New York (WWNY) - The lone Frontier League baseball team left in the Section 3 baseball playoffs, top seed Lyme, met Morrisville Eaton in the Section 3 Class D Semifinals at Murnane Field in Utica Saturday morning.

The winner advanced to the championship game on Tuesday at 4:30 at Onondaga Community College.

Top of the 1st, Morrisville Eaton strikes when Evan Baker singles through the hole to left field and James Dapson comes in to score: 1-0 Warriors.

Still in the 1st, Lyme looks like it will get out of the inning but Cale Marland’s fly ball to left field is dropped and Baker scores: 2-0.

At the bottom of the 1st, the bases were loaded for Lyme when Jon LaFontaine hits a shot to right center, but Michael Moot makes a diving grab to end the inning.

At the top of the 2nd, the Warriors add to their lead when Michael Flyzik uncorks a wild pitch and Lincoln Dapson scores: 3-0 Morrisville Eaton.

With 2 outs, Nicholas Brady singles to left field. Both Jesse Soden and James Dapson score: 5-0 Morrisville Eaton.

Flyzik would strike out the side in the 3rd, but 5 Lyme errors in the first 2 innings would be the difference as Morrisville Eaton beats Lyme 7-2.

The South Jeff Girls’ Lacrosse team will be in search of a Section 3 title on Tuesday night at SUNY Cortland where they will face Skaneateles for the Class D Championship and a trip to the states.

The top seeded Lady Spartans enter the contest with a 17-1 mark, winners of 16 straight.

Since 2017, the Lady Spartans have been one of the most dominant teams in Section 3, posting a 62-14 record.

South Jeff Coach Jen Williams says a commitment to success from the top to the bottom of the program has been the key to the Lady Spartans continued dominance.

”I think the key is the consistency in the program all the way from youth all the way up to the varsity level. We have people that are highly involved and are preparing these kids as a whole. Not just one kid, there’s several kids that are involved that we try to keep kids involved and know that every single one of them has been part of this program that contributes. It takes a village and the people that I have involved in the program are genuinely concerned for the program,” said Williams.

The Section 10 Golf Championships wrapped up Saturday at the St. Lawrence Golf Course in Canton with 9 spots for the state tournament on the line.

Tyler Berkman of Potsdam shot a 2nd round 75 for a 2 day total of 149 to win medalist honors.

Ryan Jones of Canton finished 2nd after a 2nd round 76 for a 2 day total of 153.

Sam Sieminski of Canton was 3rd. He had a 75 Saturday for a 2 day total of 154.

Ian VanWagner of Potsdam was 3rd after a 79 Saturday for a 2 day total of 156.

5th was Jace Dutch of Norwood Norfolk. He had a 77 Saturday for a 2 day total of 157.

Evan Collette of Salmon River finished 6th with a 2 day total of 158.

Colin Patterson of Massena was 7th with a 2 day total of 161.

8th was John O’Neil of Canton with a 2 day score of 162.

Grabbing the final spot was Ethan Bouchard of OFA with a 2 day total of 163.

This week, the Northern Athletic Conference and Section 10 honored a man who has been committed to high school officiating and coaching for the past 55 years.

On Thursday, Rick Ahlfeld of Massena was presented with the New York State Athletic Administrators Association Award for Distinguished Service.

The presentation was made by Salmon River Athletic Director Shawn Miller.

Mr. Ahlfeld has officiated baseball, softball, basketball, soccer and volleyball in Section 10 since the mid 1960s.

He also wore the stripes during many collegiate season. Rick retired from officiating in June 2021, after umpiring in the Section 10 overall baseball championship.

During the early years, Ahlfeld also coached varsity sports and was athletic director at the now-defunct Holy Family High School, before transitioning over to Massena Central.

Most recently, he was assistant coach of the Canton Central Varsity Baseball Team, on which his grandson Scotty was catcher.

In the award presentation, Rick Ahlfeld was honored for his wealth of information, and commitment to Section 10 athletics and the student-athletes of the past 55 years.

