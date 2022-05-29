Sunny on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will see a few clouds overnight tonight with lows getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will start out with a few clouds before clearing up by the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Monday we will have a slight risk for a couple of showers, but should be mainly dry with a lot of sunshine. Highs during the day Monday will make it into the lower to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain will return Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

