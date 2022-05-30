Cape Vincent, Lyme hold ceremonies, look for American Legion recruits

Advertisement

In the town’s of Cape Vincent and Lyme, the American Legion put on parades as well as holding ceremonies at 13 cemeteries across the two towns.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - In the town’s of Cape Vincent and Lyme, the American Legion put on parades as well as holding ceremonies at 13 cemeteries across the two towns.

Joe Chavoustie with the Cape Vincent American Legion says they’re looking to get younger veterans to join.

He says he’s in his 70s and is one of the younger members.

Chavoustie says they won’t be able to keep up all the event they do on days like Memorial Day if they can’t recruit more members.

