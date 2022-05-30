Advertisement

Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was tubing with his daughter on Devil's Lake.
By Jake Draugelis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANITOU BEACH, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – An Ohio family is in mourning after a holiday vacation to Michigan ended in tragedy.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), a 39-year-old father drowned while he was tubing with his daughter on Devil’s Lake.

Deputies said two families from Sylvania, Ohio, rented a cottage on the lake for Memorial Day weekend. The families were out tubing on Sunday when deputies were called in the afternoon for reports of a possible drowning.

Officials said the 39-year-old man was tubing with his daughter when they fell off the tube. The father, who was not wearing a life vest, never came back to the surface, deputies said.

The child was wearing a life vest and is “fine,” according to deputies.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Officials were not able to locate the victim, so multiple dive teams and sonar units were brought in. Despite their combined efforts, the victim has not yet been located.

The Sheriff’s Office Victim Services unit has been on the scene with the family.

