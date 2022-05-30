On Fort Drum, Memorial Day honors African American soldiers who paved the way

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - It’s a day to honor heroes that history forgot says the Watertown Juneteenth Action Committee.

African American Civil War veterans were honored at a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Drum’s Gates Cemetery.

Among them is Sergeant William Anderson who is known to be one of the only African American Civil War veterans buried here.

“There’s not a lot of fan fare when it comes to that particular era, and especially to those of the African American race. So with the one, William Anderson which we have buried here, it’s significant to understand why they fought, and part of the points I made is not so much that they fought but why they fought,” said Major General Milford Beagle of the 10th Mountain Division.

General Beagle says the fight in the Civil War meant more for these African Americans at the time. It meant freedom.

“At the end of the day, it was about the oppression of the negro people. And so they all, whether it be men or women wanted to fight, not only for equality, but for their freedom, and their citizenship,” said Beagle.

One soldier who attended the ceremony said this was the perfect opportunity to teach her daughter why nearly 200,000 African Americans fought in the Civil War.

“I want her to know the truth, I want her to know the history. As a matter of fact, she just did a report last week on the Civil War, and different stuff and I told her well let me show you in the book, let me tell you what I know for a fact,” said CW2 Yolanda Peterson.

History which General Beagle says paved the way for him.

“They could’ve never envisioned a soldier like me. One a citizen, and two, I’m a Two Star General. But that was part of what they fought for as well. Not only their freedom, but just to pave the way,” said Beagle.

As General Beagle said, it’s not about only remembering those who fought, but also what they fought for.

