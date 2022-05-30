Advertisement

On Fort Drum, Memorial Day honors African American soldiers who paved the way

By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - It’s a day to honor heroes that history forgot says the Watertown Juneteenth Action Committee.

African American Civil War veterans were honored at a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Drum’s Gates Cemetery.

Among them is Sergeant William Anderson who is known to be one of the only African American Civil War veterans buried here.

“There’s not a lot of fan fare when it comes to that particular era, and especially to those of the African American race. So with the one, William Anderson which we have buried here, it’s significant to understand why they fought, and part of the points I made is not so much that they fought but why they fought,” said Major General Milford Beagle of the 10th Mountain Division.

General Beagle says the fight in the Civil War meant more for these African Americans at the time. It meant freedom.

“At the end of the day, it was about the oppression of the negro people. And so they all, whether it be men or women wanted to fight, not only for equality, but for their freedom, and their citizenship,” said Beagle.

One soldier who attended the ceremony said this was the perfect opportunity to teach her daughter why nearly 200,000 African Americans fought in the Civil War.

“I want her to know the truth, I want her to know the history. As a matter of fact, she just did a report last week on the Civil War, and different stuff and I told her well let me show you in the book, let me tell you what I know for a fact,” said CW2 Yolanda Peterson.

History which General Beagle says paved the way for him.

“They could’ve never envisioned a soldier like me. One a citizen, and two, I’m a Two Star General. But that was part of what they fought for as well. Not only their freedom, but just to pave the way,” said Beagle.

As General Beagle said, it’s not about only remembering those who fought, but also what they fought for.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
Fans enjoy the musical groups LOCASH and Parmalee at 2019 Mountainfest on Fort Drum.
Mountainfest set to return this summer, features country music lineup
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization.
Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home
Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.
A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Memorial Day in Lowville brings many to the streets
North Country group raising money for victims of gun violence
Cape Vincent, Lyme hold ceremonies, look for American Legion recruits
On Fort Drum, Memorial Day honors African American soldiers who paved the way
Watertown Legion pays tribute to the fallen