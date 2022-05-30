Advertisement

Gorgeous warm weather today & tomorrow

It will be summerlike for a couple days.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Some places in the north country could see a splash of rain this morning, although there’s a very small chance of it.

Otherwise, it will be very summerlike, with hazy sunshine, warm temperatures, and humidity.

Temperatures climb quickly through the 60s and 70s, and end up in the low 80s.

It stays warm overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be sunny. It stays humid and highs will again be in the low 80s.

June starts Wednesday and it’s could come in with a bang. There will be rain showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be cooler on Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the uper 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

There will be sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans enjoy the musical groups LOCASH and Parmalee at 2019 Mountainfest on Fort Drum.
Mountainfest set to return this summer, features country music lineup
A Watertown house up for auction will help benefit a local non-profit organization.
Watertown house auction benefits future transitional home
A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.
A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend
Barbara Case, superintendent of the General Brown School District, is leaving for another job.
General Brown superintendent leaving for new job

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
WX
Sunny on Sunday
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7
Some showers on Saturday