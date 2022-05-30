Gorgeous warm weather today & tomorrow

(WWNY) - Some places in the north country could see a splash of rain this morning, although there’s a very small chance of it.

Otherwise, it will be very summerlike, with hazy sunshine, warm temperatures, and humidity.

Temperatures climb quickly through the 60s and 70s, and end up in the low 80s.

It stays warm overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be sunny. It stays humid and highs will again be in the low 80s.

June starts Wednesday and it’s could come in with a bang. There will be rain showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be cooler on Thursday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the uper 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

There will be sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.