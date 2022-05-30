Advertisement

Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11

A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.

The fire was at 859 State Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur. County emergency officials say the call came in at 6:50 Sunday evening. That section of the highway was closed in both directions.

Nobody had to be rescued and there were no reported injuries.

No word yet on if any animals were inside.

Gouverneur, Morristown, Richville, and Oxbow fire departments all responded. The cause is under investigation.

