Humane Society: sweet, congenial Rocky

Humane Society: sweet, congenial Rocky
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rocky gets along with just about everyone.

Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society says he gets along fine with kids, cats, and other dogs.

She says the 2-year-old corgi mix would be great in just about any active home.

In all, the shelter has around 140 animals in its system, including 46 moms and kittens in foster care.

Stop by the shelter to see what’s available. You can also check out lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and the shelter’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

