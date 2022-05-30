Lena Louise Stephens, 100, of Beaver Falls

Lena Louise Stephens, 100, of Pine Tree Lane, Beaver Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Lena Louise Stephens, 100, of Pine Tree Lane, Beaver Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.

Lena was born July 24, 1921 in Beaver Falls, a daughter of the late Peter and Rose Bellora D’Ambros. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1939, and from the Watertown School of Commerce. On June 25, 1949, she married Frederick J. Stephens at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Beaver Falls, with Rev. Norman H. Pusey officiating. Mr. Stephens died May 20, 1972. Mrs. Stephens was employed by the J.P. Lewis Company from May 1, 1940 until her retirement on December 31, 1998, after 58 years of service. She was also personal secretary for the Lewis Family.

Lena was a member of Beaver Falls United Methodist Church, a member of Beaver River Memorial Post #1663 Auxiliary, and a life member of Constable Hall. She was a former member of Professional Secretaries International.

Lena enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, an avid reader, crewel, refinishing furniture, and loved yard work. She was a New York Yankees fan.

Lena is survived by two nieces and their husbands, Jan and Harvey Eaton of Florida; Barbara and Ronald DeSantis of Mount Pleasant, SC; two nephews, James and Lisa Howley of Beaver Falls; Peter and Ellen Eppie of Morristown, NJ; great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Frederick J. Stephens, and her two sisters, Jane V. Eppie and Julia L. Howley.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Beaver Falls United Methodist Church with Rev. Nancy Stanley, Pastor, and Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Masks are suggested. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls. There are no calling hours. Contributions may be made to Beaver Falls United Methodist Church, Beaver Falls, P.O. Box 66, NY 13305-0066 or to the Beaver Falls Fire Department Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 456, Beaver Falls, NY 13305. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

