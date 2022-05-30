Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way

If you walk into any toy aisle, you’ll see plastic everywhere. Batteries needed. Dolls that walk, talk, eat and cry. Emily Griffin introduces us to a craftsman who creates simpler toys, made the old-fashioned way.

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - In Castorland, the buzzing of Charlie Brown’s blades means magic is in the making. Or, rather, toys.

“I’ll start with these cutouts,” he said. “I get the lumber ready for the wife, she traces them out, sends them back here. I sit here and turn the machine on.

With 35 years of experience and some steady hands, out pops a toy in no time.

“Dogs, butterflies, Christmas tree lights, deer. A whole mess of different things.”

The designs are used in craft kits -- and they’re not just for kids.

“We’ll have people buy them for adults. A lot of the nursing homes buy them,” Brown said.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy meeting the people and them coming back and saying they had a good time with them.”

His kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids are all learning the trade.

“This is something new my grandson came up with. It’s for people to learn how to tie their shoes.”

But there arent many other people who know woodworking these days.

“Just looking at the craft vendors at different shows, you very seldom see anyone under 50 or so,” Brown said. “most of us are senior citizens carrying on.”

Brown would like to see more people get into the craft, or at least appreciate its simplicities.

“It’s rewarding to get a piece of wood -- or whatever craft you’re doing -- and do the work, then pick it up and look at it and say, ‘I did this myself.’ I enjoy doing it and as soon as I cant move around that will be when i quit.”

Brown sets up shop at the Watertown Farm and Craft Market each Wednesday. He says the best part isn’t the sales, it’s seeing faces light up as children stop by.

