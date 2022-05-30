Memorial Day in Lowville brings many to the streets

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Day ceremonies and parades were held across the North Country and the U.S. Monday.

In Lowville, the streets were lined with parade goers. Young kids waved to the marchers passing by to the beat of drums.

Lowville Academy’s marching band played as they walked the parade route and the village fire department drove several trucks.

Following the parade: a rifle salute and flag raising.

“It’s an honor to see the number of people that we saw today. These soldiers, sailors and marines, they paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s a privilege to show our respect towards them,” said Lee Hinkleman, New York State Vice Commander of the American Legion.

“If we don’t do it every year, people are gonna forget. Like they say, freedom isn’t free, people need to know this,” said Marine Corp League Commandant Jim Trainham.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.