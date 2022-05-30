North Country group raising money for victims of gun violence

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “I’m a mother,” said Joya Gresham.

And like so many other parents, Gresham was sickened to see 19 students and 2 teachers get killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. That came less than two weeks after 10 people were shot and killed in a Buffalo supermarket.

“My partners pretty much just said, ‘man, we have to do something’,” said Grasham.

That ‘something’ was a Memorial Day-themed fundraiser at the Watertown Event Center. The owners sold t-shirts, layered wooden flags which kids had the chance to paint, and customized tumblers. Some of the proceeds will be going to charities that help families affected by mass shootings.

Scott Sample is one of the owners of the Watertown Event Center. Like Gresham, he’s a parent, too, and wants to raise awareness locally for gun violence.

“You know, especially when you have kids yourself, you would never want to know what that feeling would be to lose a child or a loved one. And it’s happening more and more lately,” said Sample.

Even though the recent mass shootings haven’t been in our immediate area, Sample says the scary thing is that they can happen anywhere without warning.

“With the rising issues going around, we do have the schools here as well where this could just be - happen as it did, anywhere around the world,” said Sample.

Sample says he hopes to host future events to talk about gun safety and awareness. And even if raising awareness causes people to donate to similar charities, he calls that an important step as well.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.