Sackets Harbor recognizes Memorial Day with parade, remembrance ceremony

A parade and remembrance ceremony took place in Sackets Harbor Monday.
A parade and remembrance ceremony took place in Sackets Harbor Monday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A parade and remembrance ceremony took place in Sackets Harbor Monday.

The village held its annual parade in the morning. It was led by the Sackets Harbor American Legion.

The school’s marching band participated along with the Sackets Harbor Fire Department.

Hundreds of people came out to watch.

The parade ended at the gazebo by the boat launch.

Mayor Alex Morgia addressed the crowd, saying it’s hard to understand the true sacrifice soldiers make.

“We can pay respects, but I think it’s important to acknowledge that it’s very unlikely, unless you have a close family member in the military yourself, to really feel quite the same as service members do,” said Morgia.

After the parade, members of the United States Coast Guard laid a wreath on the surface of Lake Ontario, a gesture to remember service members who lost their lives at sea.

