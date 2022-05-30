Sunday Sports: South Jeff Girls’ Lacrosse to play for class title Tuesday

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday night the South Jeff Lady Spartans Lacrosse Team will be playing for the Section 3 Class D title at SUNY Cortland, squaring off against Skaneateles at 5 PM.

For the Lady Spartans, it’s one more step toward their goal of bringing home a state title.

Coach Jen Williams team advanced to the Section 3 class D championship on Thursday night, beating Marcellus 19-4 at Liverpool High School to improve to 17-1 on the season.

”It’s been a good year. We have 8 seniors that have led the way for us and have been involved in the program for a long time. I think everyone has focused on this point in the season from the beginning. We worked through some rough patches and had some opponents that have really contested us and it prepared us for this moment,” said Williams.

South Jeff ran the table in the Frontier League, posting a perfect 10-0 record and after losing to West Genesee 7-6 in their 2nd game of the season have run off 16 straight wins.

The players say the key to the teams success this season has been the play of the 8 seniors on the squad that have been playing together since elementary school.

”Definitely I would say our leadership. We have 8 seniors this year and we’ve all played together for a really long time and work well with each other,” said Macy Schultz.

”I think just, like believing in each other, and trusting each other really gets us to where we want to be. We really just go out and try our hardest every single day,” said Julia Garvin.

Standing in the way of getting where the top seeded Lady Spartans want to be is Skaneateles.

The Lady Spartans looking to erase a last second loss to Skaneateles in the Section 3 championship game in 2019, ending South Jeff’s bid for back to back Sectional titles.

”It’s gonna be a big game. Skaneateles obviously has a lot of talent. They’ve been a couple of our rivals for a couple years now. I think they’re a great team, but I also think we’re a great team,” said Ireland Morgia.

”If we just play the way we’ve been playing- playing confident, play like we wanna go there and win, we’ll do very well,” said Karsyn Burnash.

”We’re gonna have to come ready to play and prepared. It’s the moment that’s gonna decide. We’ve got to leave it all on the field. I think if we continue to do what we’ve been doing the past couple of games and in the bigger games, we’re gonna be fine,” said Williams.

South Jeff versus Skaneateles for the girls Section 3 Class D title at Tuesday at 5 PM at SUNY Cortland, a contest that should be one for the ages.

The Watertown Rapids kick off their 2022 PGCBL season on Thursday night as they host the Adirondack Trailblazers at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

The team will have their first practice on Tuesday night, with just a handful of players returning from last year’s roster.

Watertown Rapids General Manager Nick Czerow says he’s happy with the makeup of this year’s roster and adds that with an all local coaching staff that has worked with some of the players on this years team, he’s optimistic about the on the field product heading into the season.

”It’s looking good. We have a lot of local guys this year. When you look down through our roster you see a lot of New York and New Jersey on that. I think we have the best talent from this area on our roster, and I feel really good about that. I feel like even better about our coaching staff and what they can do with these guys where we have 3 guys committed to training, to practicing. They have a culture already set from the high school programs they’ve coached around here. Of course I’m talking about Mike Kogut, Dan Myers and Riley Moonen and we’re excited that they’ll bring that to the Rapids. I think we’re gonna surprise some people this year,” said Czerow.

Even though their season ended earlier this month, the Watertown Wolves are busy off the ice preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

New Director of Hockey Operations for the Wolves, Curtis Mosely, says the team is and will continue to be heavily involved in the community, including sponsoring youth hockey teams.

The Wolves are also looking at new ideas for promotions both on and off the ice, trying to reach individuals that have never experienced a pro hockey game in person.

”That’s extremely important. We want to build a great relationship with the youth hockey. Some of these guys are gonna be future Wolves one day for us so it’s important to tap those guys. Build a relationship between them, have them come out to games. We’re gonna have them do mini games in between periods, help out with the ice crew, shoveling ice and stuff like that and get the families in there. Even people who have never seen hockey before. I’ve seen church groups come in for their first game and they’re hooked after that so we want to do a lot in the community, the schools, just outreach everywhere,” said Mosely.

