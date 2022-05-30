Thomas Edward Morrill, 66, formerly of Hermon

Thomas Edward Morrill, a resident of Pasadena, Maryland and formerly of Hermon, age 66, passed away at his home on May 24, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

A funeral service will be held at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, NY at 12:00 pm on Saturday June 4, 2022, followed by burial at Hermon Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral service at the O’Leary Funeral Home from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday June 4, 2022.

Tom was born on October 6, 1955, in Canton, NY to Jerry and Shirley (née Leonard) Morrill. He was raised in West Hermon on his family’s dairy farm. Tom embraced farm life in his youth as he spent time showing and judging cattle and livestock and was a member of the FFA and Hermon Harvester’s 4H club. Tom attended and graduated from Hermon-Dekalb Central School in 1973 where he played soccer, basketball, and baseball and was a member of the National Honor Society. He later went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in business from Syracuse University, and his master’s degree in business from Clarkson University. Tom married Barbara (née Specht), on July 9, 1983, in Olympia, Washington. Tom and Barbara originally made their home in Slidell, Louisiana before settling down in Maryland to raise their family.

Tom was a selfless family man who somehow balanced a busy work life with being present for every family event, from his children’s soccer and lacrosse games to annual cow shows at the Gouverneur Fair with his brother. He also spent eight years as the Glen Burnie High School Booster Club president. While he succeeded as a senior project manager for various companies over the course of a successful career, he will be best remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother who was always a steady and reliable presence in the lives of his loved ones. Tom was a passionate sports enthusiast and lifelong Syracuse basketball fan. He also had the uncanny ability to recall all sports statistics and trivia without batting an eye. Most recently, Tom became an avid walker who took the time to keep his daily walking route litter free and was even presented with an official citation from the Maryland General Assembly for his ongoing community beautification efforts. Above all else, Tom loved spending time with his family, particularly playing catch and chasing butterflies with his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his wife Barbara; two daughters, Marissa (Robert) Raux, Lebanon, OH and Catherine Morrill, Pasadena, MD; three grandchildren Riley, Harper, and Hayley Raux; siblings LuAnn (Tom) Hilts, Saugerties, NY, Carol (Roger) Hudson, Colton, NY, Andrew (Alice) Morrill, Little Falls. NY, and Steven (Jill) Morrill, Dekalb Junction, NY; uncle James Morrill, FL, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, brother Robert Morrill, sister Linda Morrill, uncle Stanley Morrill Jr., aunt Shirley Morrill, nephew Andrew Congdon, and cousin Frederick Morrill.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family make donations in Tom’s memory to Good Sports which helps underserved youth sports’ athletes get the equipment they need to fully participate in the sports they love. Donations may be made in the name of Tom Morrill at their website www.goodsports.org.

