Watertown Legion pays tribute to the fallen
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown American Legion held its traditional Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning.
Wreaths were placed in front of a shrine in to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.
Several veterans were present to pay their respects.
City officials as well as Assemblyman Mark Walczyk attended the ceremony.
