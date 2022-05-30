Advertisement

Watertown Legion pays tribute to the fallen

Watertown American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony
By 7 News Staff
May. 30, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown American Legion held its traditional Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning.

Wreaths were placed in front of a shrine in to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Several veterans were present to pay their respects.

City officials as well as Assemblyman Mark Walczyk attended the ceremony.

