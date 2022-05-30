Advertisement

Watertown Lyric Theater to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Lyric Theater is performing “Little Shop of Horrors” this week.

Ryan DeTomi plays Seymour and Madilyn Eveleigh is Crystal, one of the trio of singers called the Urchins who act as narrators.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4 at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

You can buy tickets at the door or ahead of time at watertownlyrictheater.org.

