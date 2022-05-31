Advertisement

18-month-old child killed in drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh

An 18-month-old boy was killed in a Pittsburgh drive-by shooting. (KDKA, SNAPSHOT OF VICTIM HANDED OUT BY FAMILY, CNN)
By Jennifer Borrasso
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An 18-month-old child is dead after a drive-by shooting.

At a balloon release, family and friends were still stunned after 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh.

Police say a bullet went through the Jeep’s window, striking the baby boy who was inside. He died at the scene.

Barbara Jean Johnson is De’Avry’s grandmother.

“Everybody loved him. He was a special child to all of us. He was named after my other great-nephew who passed away,” she said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed another passenger in the vehicle was the intended target, not the child and his mom.

Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Londell Falconer with homicide and criminal conspiracy for his involvement in De’Avry’s killing.

According to the criminal complaint, Falconer and another unidentified man were caught on surveillance cameras in a Jeep Compass with Illinois plates. Police later got a call that two men dumped the car and took off.

Investigators say they connected Falconer through DNA evidence and fingerprints on a can of Red Bull tossed nearby.

At first, he denied any involvement but later said he was the driver, police said.

“I want justice done and I want him to serve. I want him to do life without parole. I want him to suffer for what you did to my grandson,” Johnson said.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear. An arrest warrant was just issued for a second suspect, Markez Anger.

“That was an 18-month baby. He didn’t deserve that,” Johnson said. “You took my grandson away from me. I really don’t know why this target happened, but it was a messed-up tragedy, a messed-up target that took my grandchild away from me.

“He didn’t have a life. My grandson had no life. So, I thank God that God got him.”

Johnson said her daughter had simply been doing some shopping downtown when the tragic shooting occurred.

