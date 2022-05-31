21st congressional candidates talk their views on gun safety

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no secret Representative Elise Stefanik is a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment.

She’s also taken steps to improve gun safety.

Since her time in Congress, she’s supported the bipartisan “Fix NICS” Act in 2018, which essentially strengthened the federal background check system for gun purchases.

She’s also co-sponsored the Community Oriented Policing Services Program, which would allow law enforcement agencies to hire more school resource officers.

But when it comes to banning assault weapons? That’s a ‘no’ from Stefanik.

It’s the opposite stance of her Democratic opponent, Matt Putorti.

Putorti has a laundry list of gun control measures he supports.

“Flag laws, closing the gun show loop hole, banning assault weapons,” said candidate Matt Putorti.

Realistically, a lot on his list would have a slim chance of making it through Congress as it stands right now. So, Putorti narrowed it down a bit. Though he’s a strong believer all items on his list can be checked off simultaneously.

“Universal background checks are probably the things that are the most popular among the United States, and something that’s really effective in keeping guns out of hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” said Putorti.

Democratic candidate Matt Castelli agrees universal background checks should top the list, but when asked about banning assault weapons:

“I’ll take a look at any particular piece of legislation that might come before me in terms of trying to evaluate, respecting the needs of lawful gun owners in our community, and protecting the safety of our children in schools,” said Castelli.

Discussed as a possible compromise for Republicans and Democrats has been raising the minimum age for the purchase of an assault weapon from 18 to 21 years old. The Buffalo shooter was 19-years-old, the Texas gunman, 18.

“I think that’s something we should certainly explore, and let the science drive and dictate who should have access at what particular stage of their life,” said Castelli.

The House Judiciary Committee plans to vote on gun control legislation as early as Thursday. That legislation would include raising the lawful age to buy a semiautomatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21 years old, though it’s unlikely it will pass in the Senate.

