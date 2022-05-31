Advertisement

9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after surviving an alleged cougar attack in...
FILE PHOTO: A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after surviving an alleged cougar attack in Washington.(Sawtooth / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITLAND, Wash. (AP) — Witnesses say a 9-year-old girl survived a cougar attack after wandering up a trail with two friends while camping in northwest Washington state.

It happened Saturday morning near Fruitland, Washington.

The girl fought back while her friends ran for their lives. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood.

She was soon airlifted to a hospital, where she’s recovering after surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body.

Others found the young male cougar and killed it.

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman says cougar attacks are rare, with only two fatalities in the last century in Washington state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.
A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend
Woodworker Charlie Brown creates magic in his Castorland workshop
Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way
209 years ago an empty field echoed with the sounds of gun blasts and cannon fire.
Living history in Sackets Harbor as reenactors take the field

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks
Career-Tech All-Star: Jonathan Baez
Golfer Jillian Draper of Watertown placed first last week in a Section III state qualifier.
Watertown golfer heading to states