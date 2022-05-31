Advertisement

Academic All-Stars: Katelynn Bennett & Riley Taylor

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we have two 7 News Academic All-Stars -- both from Canton Central.

Katelynn Bennett and Riley Taylor are tied for first in their class with GPAs of 98.48.

Both have participated in Model UN, the National Honor Society, Student Council, Science Olympiad, and Reality Check.

Both are also longtime volleyball players.

Katie plans to study mechanical engineering at Valparaiso University in Indiana. Riley will attend Colgate University.

Learn more about them in the video above.

