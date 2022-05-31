Another warm & humid day

(WWNY) - It’s going to feel more like the middle of July than the end of May.

It will be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the low 80s. There’s a strong high pressure system keeping us dry for another day.

We could see some rain overnight. It stays warm and muggy, with lows in the 60s.

We’ll definitly see rain on Wednesday. There will be showers off and on and downpours could be heavy. Thunderstorms and damaging winds are possible.

A cold front coming behind the rain will knock down both temperatures and humidity.

Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the upper 60s on Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

It will be sunny and in the mid-60s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.