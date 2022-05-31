Advertisement

Another warm & humid day

Hot and humid once again.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It’s going to feel more like the middle of July than the end of May.

It will be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the low 80s. There’s a strong high pressure system keeping us dry for another day.

We could see some rain overnight. It stays warm and muggy, with lows in the 60s.

We’ll definitly see rain on Wednesday. There will be showers off and on and downpours could be heavy. Thunderstorms and damaging winds are possible.

A cold front coming behind the rain will knock down both temperatures and humidity.

Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the upper 60s on Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

It will be sunny and in the mid-60s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.
A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend
Woodworker Charlie Brown creates magic in his Castorland workshop
Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way
209 years ago an empty field echoed with the sounds of gun blasts and cannon fire.
Living history in Sackets Harbor as reenactors take the field

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
Dry on Tuesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
7-day forecast
Memorial Day noon weather