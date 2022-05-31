Arts All-Star: Jacqueline Seymour

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline Seymour likes to create fan art based on the video games she plays. It wasn’t all that long ago that she realized she could turn her passion into a career.

The artist from Immaculate Heart Central is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says she’s going to take a gap year after high school, but after that she plans to go to Champlain College to major in game art, something she didn’t know existed until about a year ago.

“I was, like, I’ll do, like, graphic design or something, but then I realized I can make art for video games,” she said. “Like, that’s what I want to do because it takes my two interests and puts them together.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

