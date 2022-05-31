Advertisement

Barbara A. Hanno, 83, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Hanno, 83, of 7722 East State St., Lowville, died Monday morning, May 30, 2022, at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville following a brief illness.

Barbara was born on May 13,1939 in North Hampton, OH, the daughter of the late Glenn and Marion (Perry) Hallock. She was raised in Dexter, NY and was a graduate of General Brown High School and Canton ATI, receiving her Associate of Applied Science degree in Nutrition and Dietetic Technology. She married Francis E. Hanno Jr. on October 17,1959 at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown. The couple has operated a dairy farm in Lowville for many years. Barbara was employed by Lewis County General Hospital as a Dietary Technician for over 50 years. She truly loved all the people she worked with and the patients she cared for.

Barbara loved to cook and bake pies, enjoyed working in her flower gardens and enjoyed traveling every October for 26 years to the North Carolina Seafood Festival in Emerald Isle, NC.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Francis E. Hanno Jr. of Lowville, two daughters: Susan (Randolph) Lynd of Glenfield and Deborah (Robert) Moseley of Burlington, NC, a son: Timothy (Holly) Hanno of Glenfield, 4 granddaughters, Stephanie (Jerry), Jacqueline, Kelsey and Erica and a great granddaughter, Leah, a brother: Lawrence Hallock of Mechanicsburg, PA and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 4 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage with her brother-in-law, Kurt Hanno officiating. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery. After the burial, there will be a Celebration of Life at the VFW in Lowville. Those wishing to drop off food may do so on Friday afternoon after 1:00pm or on Saturday after 9:00am. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Lewis County Hospice, (friendsoflchospice.org) PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com

Obituaries

