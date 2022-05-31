Career-Tech All-Star: Jonathan Baez

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Jonathan Baez is hoping for a career as a K-9 officer with the New York State Police.

The Harrisville student studies criminal justice at Southwest Tech. He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

“Everyone’s seen the world, how it’s become recently, and being able to help in any small way that I can, that’s really my motivation,” he said.

“There’s no greater feeling than helping anyone in need.”

He plans to attend SUNY Canton in the fall to continue studying criminal justice.

Watch the video to learn more about him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.