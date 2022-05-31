Carolyn M. Hartman, 92, of Watertown

Carolyn M. Hartman, 92, Watertown, widow of Sanford “Sandy” Hartman, passed away Sunday evening on May 29th, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn M. Hartman, 92, Watertown, widow of Sanford “Sandy” Hartman, passed away Sunday evening on May 29th, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided.

Graveside services will be held for the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Carolyn is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Andrea Hartman, Brownville; her daughter Barbara Hartman-Reid, Florida; her grandson Darren Hartman, Brownville; a nephew David (Chris) Strobert, Watertown; a sister-in-law Marilyn Hollowood. She was predeceased by a sister Beverly (Donald) Strobert and a brother Joe Hollowood.

Carolyn was born in Croghan, NY, December 24th, 1929, a daughter to Milford and Helen O’Connor Hollowood. She graduated from Evans Mills High School.

She married Sanford “Sandy” Hartman on June 9th, 1951 at the Emmanuel Congregational Church. Mr. Hartman passed away May 15th, 2009.

Carolyn worked for the Agricultural Insurance Company for a time and helped in the operation of her husband’s business, Hartman Ice Co. for several years. She later was the library assistant at Watertown High School, retiring after 20 years.

In her younger years, Carolyn enjoyed cross country skiing and traveling. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and spending time at their cottage on Pillar Point, Lake Ontario.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Congregational Church and the Town of Watertown Ladies Auxillary.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Watertown Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

