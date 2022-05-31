Charges filed in May 19th arson case in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A May 19th fire leads to arson and burglary charges in the Village of Massena.

A home was damaged by fire. Court papers say the property at 30 Franklin Street is owned by Thomas Bowen, and that the early afternoon fire left it with significant damage.

Charged with Burglary, Arson and two counts of Criminal Mischief, is 24-year-old Jarrod Oshier, his address was not revealed.

Court documents say Oshier is accused of going into the home and using a flammable liquid to start the fire.

Oshier is being held in St. Lawrence County Jail under $5,000 bail.

