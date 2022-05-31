Advertisement

Children’s Home hosts forum, brings awareness to fostering options

A conversation with area foster care providers was held in the North Country Tuesday.
A conversation with area foster care providers was held in the North Country Tuesday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A conversation with area foster care providers was held in the North Country Tuesday.

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County hosted a Kinship Forum to bring Foster Awareness month to a close.

At it’s State Street campus, several different organizations came to listen to panelists and participate in team building exercises focused around family connections.

Organizers say that this was a great opportunity to foster bonds across the region.

“We are really moving federally in the position of being kin-first, so we really want people to know what is going on in the community. That we have the tools and are being able to utilize these families that don’t even realize that they can take in these kids that may be in foster care, but they don’t have to be in foster care,” said kinship advocate Hannah Berry.

Berry says that this was the first of many forums that will be held, and she says if you are looking for information on foster care, you can visit the children’s home website.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.
A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend
Woodworker Charlie Brown creates magic in his Castorland workshop
Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way
Tuesday night the South Jeff Lady Spartans Lacrosse Team will be playing for the Section 3...
Sunday Sports: South Jeff Girls’ Lacrosse to play for class title Tuesday

Latest News

Charges filed in May 19th arson case in Massena
'Heroes That Paved the Way'
State assemblyman Robert Smullen.
Smullen will not run in new 49th district
YMCA's Healthy Kids Day
Join the Y this weekend for Healthy Kids Day