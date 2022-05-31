Children’s Home hosts forum, brings awareness to fostering options

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A conversation with area foster care providers was held in the North Country Tuesday.

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County hosted a Kinship Forum to bring Foster Awareness month to a close.

At it’s State Street campus, several different organizations came to listen to panelists and participate in team building exercises focused around family connections.

Organizers say that this was a great opportunity to foster bonds across the region.

“We are really moving federally in the position of being kin-first, so we really want people to know what is going on in the community. That we have the tools and are being able to utilize these families that don’t even realize that they can take in these kids that may be in foster care, but they don’t have to be in foster care,” said kinship advocate Hannah Berry.

Berry says that this was the first of many forums that will be held, and she says if you are looking for information on foster care, you can visit the children’s home website.

