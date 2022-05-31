A driving force in Wally Sibley, 91-year-old Volunteer Transportation Center driver

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a click of the belt, Wally Sibley is ready to go.

He’s a driver for the Volunteer Transportation Center, and is always happy to get behind the wheel.

“I run up about 150 miles a day, 170, sometimes even 200 miles a day,” said Sibley.

Sibley has been driving for a few years now, taking on the hours after he retired for the first time.

“I couldn’t lift one hundred pound bags anymore so I retired, and I don’t know how many times I retired but I have,” said Sibley.

So, he likes to keep it moving at the age of 91, a milestone he celebrated on Memorial Day.

And over the years, he’s driven truck and other vehicles, but this job is one of his favorites.

“I really enjoy it, I enjoy meeting people, I enjoy talking to people, sometimes I talk too much,” said Sibley.

Wally is always game to have a conversation and even likes to play DJ, too. His favorite to play?

“Blue grass, but some people don’t really like my blue grass, so I got the 60′s on here and I play the 60′s oldies,” said Sibley.

Sibley says volunteering is a rewarding experience and he encourages others to give the VTC a try.

“I think if they just stop and come in and listen to the people here, I think, if they meet all the dispatchers they would be happy with it,” said Sibley.

When asked when he think’s he’ll put the car in park for the last time:

“I think I’ll know when the time is right, I think I’m sure that I’ll know,” said Sibley.

So, until then, he will continue to help get people where they need to go, one trip at a time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.