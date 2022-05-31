Funeral Services: James A. DeCarr, 88, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services with military honors for James A. DeCarr, 88, of Clarkson Ave. will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating.

James passed away December 1, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

