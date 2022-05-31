Advertisement

Funeral Services: James A. DeCarr, 88, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services with military honors for James A. DeCarr, 88, of Clarkson Ave. will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating.

James passed away December 1, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

