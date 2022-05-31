Graveside Services: Scott E. Regan, 58, formerly of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Scott E. Regan, 58, a resident of Niagara Falls and formerly of Colton will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Scott passed away on December 23, 2021 at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Buffalo. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

