Graveside Services: Sharon A. Ober, 75, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Sharon A. Ober, 75, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Mary’ Cemetery, Potsdam. A celebration of her life will follow at the Potsdam Elks Lodge, where there will be a special time of sharing memories that will have you laughing and some that may make us cry. Let ‘s share memories of what Sharon meant to you - thoughtful, funny, and even crazy memories.

Sharon died December 31, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

