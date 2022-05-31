James C. Ives, Sr., 74, of Henderson, passed away May 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - James C. Ives, Sr., 74, of Henderson, passed away May 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Ives was born April 15, 1948, in Malone, NY, son of Kenneth N. and Annette (Charland) Ives. He graduated from Chateaugay High School and the Watertown School of Commerce. Mr. Ives was an active-duty Army Reservist, for twenty years, stationed on South Massey St. in Watertown.

On April 27, 1968, he married Sue Elliott in Fort Covington, NY. In 1968, Mr. Ives was employed with Marine Midland Bank as a Loan Officer until 1980 when he became full-time active reservist in the Army. The couple lived in Adams Center from 1972 until 1985. In 1985, they moved to Sackets Harbor where they owned and operated the Trading Post. Mr. and Mrs. Ives also owned and operated Chop “n” Save Warehouse on State Street in Watertown until their retirement in 2017. The business sold unfinished and wicker furniture. In 1999 they moved to be on the lake in Henderson as their final home.

Mr. Ives was a former member of St. Cecelia’s Church in Adams where he served on the Knights of Columbus as well as a communicant of Holy Family Church. He had a life-long love of fishing which he was happy to share with family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion and also enjoyed bowling with family and belonged to a Bowling League in Adams during the 70s and 80s.

Through his faith Mr. Ives had a love of life for his country, military service, various businesses and especially for his family. He achieved the American dream and followed the Golden Rule throughout his life. He will be remembered for his positive outgoing spirit as well as the many great personal and business relationships throughout the community.

Surviving besides his wife Sue, is a son, James C., Jr. and his wife Angela, Macon, GA, a daughter, Cathie A. and her husband, Chris Cuppernell, Brownville, NY, three grandchildren, Crimson I. (Ben) Primicias, Sparta, NJ, James C. Ives, III, and Sophia J. Ives, Macon, GA. Mr. Ives was very proud of his family and shared his pride throughout his life. He will be severely missed.

The family would also like to express their appreciation for the many medical professionals that worked so hard to find treatments for Mr. Ives’ medical conditions.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral service with military honors where family and friends are welcome, will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 3 PM at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

