Joan Helen Starr (née Carney), 84, formerly of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Joan Helen Starr (née Carney) of Lehigh Acres, FL, passed away at the age of 84 on May 15, 2022.

Born in New York City, NY, Joan was the only child of Helen F. Carney and Thomas W. Carney. She and her family lived in Jackson Heights, Queens, where she grew up playing the piano, ballroom dancing and attending The Mary Louis Academy. She would go on to attend the State University of New York at Potsdam and graduated in 1969 with a bachelor of arts in secondary education and history.

Throughout her lifetime, Joan lived in Canton, NY; Russell, NY; and Lehigh Acres, FL. Joan was an active member of her communities in both her professional and personal life. Standing at just 4′11″, Joan served as the only female probation officer in St. Lawrence County, NY, in the 1970s; later, she worked as a substitute teacher and then the St. Lawrence County Personnel Technician for 17 years. She trained dogs professionally and showed dogs competitively in the obedience ring in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

After relocating to Florida with her late husband Charles (“Chuck”) Starr, Joan dedicated her time to volunteer work. She served on the Lehigh Acres Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador’s Committee, as well as the treasurer of First Christian Church DLC. As an active member of the Elk National Foundation, she was recognized with the Elks Distinguished Citizen Award and the prestigious Elk of the Year Award. She also launched her own graphic design business.

Joan loved life on the open road. Prior to settling in Florida, she and Chuck traveled across the United States for five years in an RV, reaching 46 states. The couple also enjoyed riding motorcycles together and were active members of the Retreads Motorcycle Club International. Joan and Chuck always had their German Shepherds in tow with them on the road, and over the years, they rescued 13 animals.

Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Charles Starr; her son James Robarge, and her stepson John Starr. She is survived by her children Suzanne Desimone (David), Thomas Robarge Jr., Danielle Robarge Rusk (Andy), and Jacqueline; her stepchildren Karen Starr, Linda

Miller, Charles Starr Jr.; her best friend Maralyn Waline; as well as her grandchildren Danielle DeSimone; Aster Robarge; Joshua Glass; and Briana and Nicole Robarge.

She was a true and loyal friend, a loving mother, grandmother, a dedicated member of her community and above all else, a spirited and feisty woman. She will be deeply missed.

