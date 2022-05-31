Join the Y this weekend for Healthy Kids Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown YMCA is hosting Healthy Kids Day this weekend.

The Y’s Samantha Hamilton says the point is to get families together for healthy, fun activities. With her was Kelly Bragger from MVP Health Care, one of the sponsors.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Fairgrounds YMCA.

There will be face painting, obstacle courses, and a fun run with runners dressed as superheroes. Registration for the fun run is from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

You can find out more at watertownymca.org or by calling 315-755-9622.

