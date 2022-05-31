Leona Benton, 92, of Potsdam

Leona Benton, 92, of Benton Road, passed away May 19, 2022, at her home, while under the care of family, friends, and Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Leona Benton, 92, of Benton Road, passed away May 19, 2022, at her home, while under the care of family, friends, and Hospice.

Leona was born on May 1, 1930, in the Town of Stockholm, the daughter of the late Leon and Vivian (Newtown) Rivers. She attended rural schools and graduated from Potsdam High School in 1948. In June 1949, she married George W. Benton at the Potsdam Methodist Church. George predeceased her on January 26, 2022.

Leona was a secretary first with the Courier and Freeman and later with Clarkson College, where she retired. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling on various teams, sewing, quilting, and was active with various Birthday Clubs.

Leona is survived by her sons and their spouses, Rance (Jane) Benton of Brasher Falls and Lex Benton (Shelly English) of North Carolina; her grandsons, Kyle and Collin Benton; her granddaughters, Katrina Reagan and Samantha Hortsman; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Geraldine Francis, Genevieve “Susie” Wright, and Virginia Wright.

Graveside services for George and Leona will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Southville Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.