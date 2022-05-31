Margaret E. Michaud, 91, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Michaud, age, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded on May 23, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena. Friends and family may be received on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home. Burial will be held St. John Bosco Cemetery in Malone, NY. Full Obituary to follow.

