Advertisement

Margaret E. Michaud, 91, of Massena

By Harry Sullivan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Michaud, age, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded on May 23, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena. Friends and family may be received on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home. Burial will be held St. John Bosco Cemetery in Malone, NY. Full Obituary to follow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Charges filed in May 19th arson case in Massena
A conversation with area foster care providers was held in the North Country Tuesday.
Children’s Home hosts forum, brings awareness to fostering options
Candles
Martin E. Lyon, 75, of Canton
Barbara A. Hanno, 83, of 7722 East State St., Lowville, died Monday morning, May 30, 2022, at...
Barbara A. Hanno, 83, of Lowville
Candles
Joan Helen Starr (née Carney), 84, formerly of Potsdam

Obituaries

Candles
Service Notice: James V. Gosier, 91, of Cape Vincent
Carolyn M. Hartman, 92, Watertown, widow of Sanford “Sandy” Hartman, passed away Sunday evening...
Carolyn M. Hartman, 92, of Watertown
Candles
Funeral Services: James A. DeCarr, 88, of Massena
Leona Benton, 92, of Benton Road, passed away May 19, 2022, at her home, while under the care...
Leona Benton, 92, of Potsdam
Terry V. Krake Sr., age 75 of Hammond NY, passed away on May 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by...
Terry V. Krake Sr., 75, of Hammond