Martin E. Lyon, 75, of Canton

May. 31, 2022
CCANTON, New York (WWNY) - Martin E. Lyon, 75, of Lincoln Street, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family and Hospice & Palliative Care.

Among his survivors are his wife Chris and sons, Mark and Jason.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 23 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24 at 11:00 AM in First Presbyterian Church of Canton with Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to First Presbyterian Church of Canton, 17 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617.

An obituary will appear closer to the service date.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

