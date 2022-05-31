North Country Family Health Center holds online auction fundraiser

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an online auction starting this week to raise money for the North Country Family Health Center.

The health center’s April Fallon outlined some of the items up for auction. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The auction opens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 and closes at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

There are about 80 items up for bid, ranging from gift certicates to jewelry.

You can bid at adkauctions.com. You can call 315-782-9450 for more information.

