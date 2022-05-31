Advertisement

North Country Family Health Center holds online auction fundraiser

North Country Family Health Center online auction
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an online auction starting this week to raise money for the North Country Family Health Center.

The health center’s April Fallon outlined some of the items up for auction. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The auction opens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 and closes at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

There are about 80 items up for bid, ranging from gift certicates to jewelry.

You can bid at adkauctions.com. You can call 315-782-9450 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage.
Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11
On Sunday, Caleb Barret’s headstone was given a Grand Army of the Republic marker, GAR, by the...
Headstone of Civil War soldier given GAR Marker
Final roll call: a way to honor fallen Fort Drum soldiers on this Memorial Day weekend.
A final roll call for Fort Drum’s fallen this Memorial Day weekend
Woodworker Charlie Brown creates magic in his Castorland workshop
Lewis County craftsman brings joy the old-fashioned way
209 years ago an empty field echoed with the sounds of gun blasts and cannon fire.
Living history in Sackets Harbor as reenactors take the field

Latest News

Career-Tech All-Star: Jonathan Baez
Golfer Jillian Draper of Watertown placed first last week in a Section III state qualifier.
Watertown golfer heading to states
Wake Up Weather
Another warm & humid day
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather