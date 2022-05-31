Service Notice: James V. Gosier, 91, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A memorial mass for James V. Gosier, 91, will be held Saturday, June 11th, at 10am at St. Vincent of Paul Church, Cape Vincent. Burial will follow at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Rosiere, NY. Mr. Gosier, a lifelong resident of Cape Vincent, passed away on December 4, 2021. Online condolences can be made and viewed at costellofuneralservice.com

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

