Smullen will not run in new 49th district

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State assemblyman Robert Smullen will not run for the new 49th state senate seat, representing much of the north country.

Smullen notified associates over the long holiday weekend. As of now, only current 116th state assembly district representative Mark Walczyk is running for the 49th. Two sources told 7 News former Oswego County legislator Brad Trudell is considering a run.

We have reached out to Trudell for comment. If we hear back, we’ll update this story.

The new 49th state senate district takes in Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton and Fulton Counties and portions of St. Lawrence, Oswego and Herkimer Counties.

As state assemblyman, Walczyk already represents much of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

