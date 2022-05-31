A state-wide gas tax suspension could see varying prices at the pump

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - “I’m just afraid that some places will not implement the relief. They’ll keep the 16 cents,” said Paul Sipher.

The $0.16 Watertown Resident Paul Sipher is referring to is a state wide gas tax suspension approved in Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2022 Budget. Sipher’s concerns about the additional savings were echoed by Jefferson County Administrator Bob Hagemann when we spoke to him in April about the idea.

“Similar steps were implemented at the local level in terms of savings on sales tax, but it didn’t translate at the pump,” said Hagemann.

As gas prices across the North Country continue to fluctuate, cost can vary up to 10 cents a gallon depending on where you fill up. Now, as of June 1st, what side of the Jefferson and Lewis County Line you fill up on could play a big difference in your overall cost.

That’s because in addition to the 16 cent gas tax suspension from New York State, Jefferson County will implement a county wide gas tax cap.

“I don’t think that would make that much different really. In the grand scheme of things, it will probably just be a few cents different,” said Sipher.

Here’s what that gas tax cap means: In Jefferson County, you’ll pay tax on the first $3 of a gallon of gas. Anything over $3 a gallon is tax free on the county level. That chance at tax free gas won’t happen unless a driver fills up in Jefferson County.

“Carthage is actually closer to my house than Lowville is. So I would probably drive to Carthage for gas to save a little bit more,” said Ben Hanno.

We spoke to the Director of Public Affairs for Stewart’s Shops Tuesday Afternoon. She says that all of the Stewart’s in the North Country will be reducing their prices in accordance with the state and county ordinances. North Country drivers should be seeing lower pump prices as they start their day Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.