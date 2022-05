NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Stephen D. Cotter, 54, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Norwood American Legion. Stephen passed away suddenly on January 6, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home.

